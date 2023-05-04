Who Got The Work

Partner David S. Harvey Jr. of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith has entered an appearance for Breitling USA Inc. in a pending website accessibility lawsuit. The case was filed March 20 in Florida Southern District Court by Adams & Associates and the Mendez Law Offices on behalf of Alejandro Espinoza. The suit contends that the defendant’s website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired people. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams, is 1:23-cv-21079, Espinoza v. Breitling U.S.A. Inc.

May 04, 2023, 10:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Alejandro Espinoza

Plaintiffs

Adams & Associates, P.A.

Mendez Law Offices, PLLC

defendants

Breitling U.S.A. Inc.

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA