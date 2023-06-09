Who Got The Work

Baker & Hostetler partners Mark D. Temple, Jeffrey R. Vlasek, Ann M. Caresani and Gregory V. Mersol; and associate Matthew F. Somogye have stepped in as defense counsel to Baker Hughes Holdings in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The court case pursues claims that the defendant allocates ‘excessive and unreasonable’ compensation to the recordkeeper for its company retirement plan, saddling plan participants with ‘unreasonably high’ costs. The complaint was filed April 25 in Texas Southern District Court by the Law Office of Chris R. Miltenberger, Wenzel Fenton Cabassa and McKay Law on behalf of Jesus Espinoza. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sim Lake, is 4:23-cv-01532, Espinoza v. Baker Hughes Holdings, LLC.

Energy

June 09, 2023, 10:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Jesus Espinoza

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Chris R. Miltenberger, PLLC

Amanda E. Heystek

Wenzel Fenton Cabassa

Mckay Law LLC

defendants

Baker Hughes Holdings, LLC

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations