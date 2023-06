Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Castillo Moriarty Tran & Robinson on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Union Pacific, the major U.S. railway, and other defendants to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Lederer & Nojima on behalf of the Estate of Luz Espinoza, who died after attempting to drive through a railroad crossing. The case is 5:23-cv-02793, Espinoza Obeso et al v. National Railroad Passenger Corporation dba Amtrak et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 07, 2023, 4:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Aide Guadalupe Espinoza Rodriguez

Dania Melina Espinoza Rodriguez

Jesus Antonio Espinoza Obeso

Jesus Antonio Espinoza Rodriguez

Patricia Espinoza Rodriguez

defendants

Union Pacific Railroad Company

City of King

County Of Monterey

Korbin Patrick

National Railroad Passenger Corporation dba Amtrak

State of California

defendant counsels

Castillo Moriarty Tran And Robinson

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims