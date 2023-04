Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hall & Evans on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Big Lots to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, which arises from allegedly negligently stocked merchandise, was filed by Botto Gilbert Lancaster on behalf of Elizabeth Espinosa. The case is 1:23-cv-02155, Espinosa v. Big Lots Stores, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 05, 2023, 6:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Elizabeth Espinosa

defendants

Big Lots Stores, LLC

defendant counsels

Hall & Evans

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims