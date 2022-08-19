New Suit

Regents of the University of California was sued Thursday in California Central District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The lawsuit, brought by Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane & Conway on behalf of Tifanny Espino and other plaintiffs, contends that Espino, who is unable to speak verbally, was denied effective communication and other reasonable disability accommodations while she was a patient at UCLA Health. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05880, Espino et al v. Regents of The University of California.

Education

August 19, 2022, 12:01 PM