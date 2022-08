Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Wednesday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Kia Motors to California Eastern District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed by Valero Law on behalf of the owners of a 2021 Kia Sorento. The case is 1:22-cv-00998, Espino et al. v. Kia America Inc.