Who Got The Work

Aaron N. Solomon and Caitlyn C. O'Neill of Kaufman Dolowich Voluck have stepped in as defense counsel to 1701 Albemarle Owners Corp. in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The action was filed Sept. 9 in New York Eastern District Court by Stillman Legal on behalf of workers who claim that they were not paid minimum wage or paid in accordance with New York Labor Law. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Hector Gonzalez, is 1:22-cv-05518, Espinal v. 1701 Albemarle Owners Corp.

New York

October 31, 2022, 5:03 AM