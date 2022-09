New Suit - Class Action

Citigroup was hit with a class action on Thursday in North Carolina Eastern District Court under the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act. The suit, brought by Zaytoun Ballew & Taylor and Smith & Lowney, accuses Citibank of systemically denying veterans' requests for SCRA benefits by requiring excessive documentation and imposing an 'interest rate penalty.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-00383, Espin et al. v. Citibank N.A.