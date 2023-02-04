Who Got The Work

J. Colin Knisely of Duane Morris has entered an appearance for Lenox Corp. in a pending digital privacy class action. The suit, filed Dec. 20 in California Northern District Court by Pacific Trial Attorneys, contends the defendant allows a third party to intercept and record the conversations of customers who used the chat feature on the defendant's website in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William Alsup, is 4:22-cv-09004, Esparza v. Lenox Corporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 04, 2023, 1:30 PM