Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Severson & Werson on Tuesday removed a digital privacy lawsuit against Lego to California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Pacific Trial Attorneys, is part of a wave of cases accusing companies of violating the California Invasion of Privacy Act by data-mining online 'chat' transcripts. The case is 2:23-cv-01278, Esparza v. Lego Systems Inc.

Internet & Social Media

February 21, 2023, 5:06 PM