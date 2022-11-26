Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe on Friday removed a digital privacy class action against FanDuel, the daily fantasy sports site, to California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Pacific Trial Attorneys, is part of a wave of similar litigation asserting that the defendant uses web tracking technology to surreptitiously intercept users' data and communications in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. The case is 3:22-cv-01853, Esparza v. FanDuel Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 26, 2022, 8:00 AM