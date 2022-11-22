Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kelley Drye & Warren on Tuesday removed a digital privacy class action against footwear seller Crocs Inc. to California Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys on behalf of users of the chat feature on Crocs' website who claim third parties are allowed to 'eavesdrop' on conversations in real time via a special software code in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. The case is 3:22-cv-01842, Esparza v. Crocs, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

November 22, 2022, 8:42 PM