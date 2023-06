Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Copeland Stair Valz & Lovell on Thursday removed a lawsuit against National Continental Insurance Co. and other defendants to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Law Office of Hung Q. Nguyen & Associates on behalf of Gabriela Esparza. The case is 1:23-cv-02583, Esparza v. Abdelhak et al.

Insurance

June 10, 2023, 11:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Gabriela Esparza

Plaintiffs

The Law Office Of Hung Q. Nguyen & Associates, Llc.

defendants

National Continental Insurance Company

ABC Corp.

Ait Abdelhak

John Doe 1&2

Vamar, Inc.

XYZ Corp.

defendant counsels

Copeland Stair Valz & Lovell, LLP

Fulton County District Attorney'S Office

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision