Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Forest Electric Corp. for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act to New Jersey District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Costello & Mains on behalf of a former project manager who contends he was wrongfully terminated after he contracted COVID-19. The case is 2:23-cv-01222, Espana v. Forest Electric Corp.

Energy

March 02, 2023, 4:55 PM