New Suit - Contract

Jones Day filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of ESO Capital Partners UK LLP. The suit, which seeks to recover prevailing party attorneys' fees, takes aim at Snowbridge Advisors LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10856, ESO Capital Partners UK LLP v. Snowbridge Advisors LLC.

New York

December 23, 2022, 7:25 PM