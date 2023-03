Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Tristar Products Inc. to Maryland District Court. The suit, over an allegedly faulty pressure cooker, was filed by ChasenBoscolo on behalf of Carletta Eskridge and Franklin Eskridge. The case is 8:23-cv-00554, Eskridge et al v. Tristar Products, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 01, 2023, 1:09 PM