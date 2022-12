New Suit - Trade Secrets

eShares Inc. d/b/a Carta Inc. filed a breach-of-contract and trade secrets lawsuit against former CTO Jerry O. Talton III on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Dechert, accuses the defendant of leaking private, privileged and confidential info to outside parties in order to induce and assist legal claims against the company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10987, eShares Inc. v. Talton.

New York

December 30, 2022, 7:50 PM