Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Garcia Hernández Sawhney on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Lincoln National, an insurance and investment company, to California Central District Court. The complaint, for a disputed claim under a life insurance policy, was filed by attorney Katherine Cohan on behalf of Houshang Eshaghian. The case is 2:23-cv-00253, Eshaghian v. Lincoln Financial Group et al.

Insurance

January 13, 2023, 4:25 PM