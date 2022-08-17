Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Weinberg, Wheeler, Hudgins, Gunn & Dial on Wednesday removed a lawsuit alleging breach-of-contract and fraud against Seven Mile Food & Beverage and David Pisor to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by Leah Martin Law on behalf of ESGS Inc., which accuses Pisor of misrepresenting certain information and failing to issue payments in connection with a common stock purchase agreement. The case is 2:22-cv-01340, ESGS, Inc v. Seven Mile Food & Beverage, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 17, 2022, 8:35 PM