New Suit - Securities Class Action

Digital media company Edgio Inc. f/k/a Limelight Networks and its top officers were hit with a securities class action on Tuesday in Arizona District Court. The suit, brought by Glancy Prongay & Murray, Rusing Lopez & Lizardi and the Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, accuses the defendants of historically overstating the company's revenue based on a failure to account for sales of Open Edge equipment as financing leases. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00691, Esfandiari v. Edgio Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 25, 2023, 5:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Mehran Esfandiari

Plaintiffs

Glancy Prongay & Murray

Law Offices Of Frank R Cruz

Rusing Lopez Lizardi

defendants

Daniel Boncel

Edgio Incorporated

Robert Lyons

Stephen Cumming

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws