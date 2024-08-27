Who Got The Work

Kara E. Shea and Lieselotte M. Carmen-Burks of Butler Snow have stepped in to represent Hara Inc., a transportation and distribution services business, in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case was filed July 12 in Tennessee Middle District Court by the Weatherman Firm and Arciniegas Law on behalf of a courier who contends that he was not properly compensated for overtime work. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr., is 3:24-cv-00851, Esder v. Hara Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

August 27, 2024, 10:02 AM

