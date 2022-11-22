Escorts and Exotic Cars: Tangled Web Adds a Plot Twist to Gi...

News From Law.com

The first criminal actions to come out of the Tom Girardi scandal targeted the former chief financial officer of Girardi Keese, Christopher Kamon. Prosecutors charged Kamon with one count of wire fraud, alleging he stole millions of dollars from Girardi Keese accounts to pay for private jet trips, exotic sports cars and escorts. An affidavit says Girardi didn't know about Kamon's scheme, but lawyers say ex-Girardi Keese attorneys still face criminal or civil actions.

November 22, 2022, 12:48 PM