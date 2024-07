Who Got The Work

Zena Marie Sin of Chapman and Cutler has entered an appearance for SA & SM LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit, which pertains to physical access barriers at the defendant's East Shaw Avenue premises, was filed May 30 in California Eastern District Court by the Moore Law Firm on behalf of Jose Escobedo. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stanley A. Boone, is 1:24-cv-00636, Escobedo v. Papazian et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 15, 2024, 2:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Jose Escobedo

Plaintiffs

Moore Law Firm, P.C.

Defendants

Gilda A. Papazian

Kimberly R. Stillmaker

SA & Sm LLC

defendant counsels

Golden Law A.P.C.

Chapman and Cutler

Nature of Claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA