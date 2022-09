New Suit

The United States government, waste disposal company Republic Services, Keurig Dr Pepper and other defendants were sued Thursday in California Central District Court for wrongful death claims arising from a fatal motor vehicle collision. The court case was brought by the Simon Law Group on behalf of the Estate of Maria De La Luz Torres. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06828, Escobedo et al v. United States Of America et al.