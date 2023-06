New Suit - Contract

D.R. Horton, a home construction company headquartered in Arlington, Texas, was sued Thursday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00121, Escobar v. D.R. Horton, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

June 08, 2023, 6:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Justin Isreal Escobar

defendants

D.R. Horton, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract