Removed To Federal Court

Lazer Spot on Thursday removed an employment class action to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Solouki Savoy LLP, alleges wage-and-hour violations. Lazer Spot is represented by Seyfarth Shaw. The case is 5:23-cv-00849, Escobar Urrutia et al v. Lazer Spot, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 11, 2023, 8:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Ericka Nataly Escobar Urrutia

Rebecca Dawn Stewart

defendants

Does 1 through 100, inclusive

Lazer Spot, Inc.

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches