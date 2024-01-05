Barnes & Thornburg partners Lawrence Gerschwer and Nadine S. Kohane have entered appearances for Google in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Dec. 13 in New York Southern District Court by the Law Office David J. Hoffman and Ramey LLP on behalf of EscapeX IP, asserts a single patent related to methods for aggregating networked content. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, is 1:23-cv-10839, EscapeX IP, LLC v. Google LLC.
Technology
January 05, 2024, 8:53 AM