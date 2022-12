Who Got The Work

Google has turned to attorneys Asim M. Bhansali and Kate Lazarus of Kwun Bhansali Lazarus as defense counsel in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Dec. 13 in California Northern District Court by Ramey LLP on behalf of Escapex IP LLC, asserts a single patent related to the shuffling and rearrangement of artists albums. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Alex G. Tse, is 3:22-cv-08711, Escapex IP LLC v. Google LLC.