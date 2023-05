Removed To Federal Court

Attorney Iwana Rademaekers on Monday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Lincoln National Life Insurance to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Carrigan & Anderson on behalf of Veronica Escamilla. The case is 2:23-cv-00122, Escamilla v. The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 08, 2023, 1:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Veronica Escamilla

defendants

The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Law Offices Of Iwana Rademaekers, P.C.

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations