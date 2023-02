Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kaufman Dolowich Voluck on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Servitas LLC to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Taylor Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff claiming sexual harassment and retaliation. The case is 4:23-cv-00148, Escamilla v. Servitas LLC.

Texas

February 14, 2023, 2:26 PM