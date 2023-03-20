Who Got The Work

Brandon C. Hubbard, Nolan J. Moody and Maureen J. Moody from Dickinson Wright have stepped in as defense counsel to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The case was filed Feb. 2 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Hurwitz Law on behalf of a systems administrator, who was allegedly denied a religious exemption from the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Linda V. Parker, is 2:23-cv-10279, Escamilla v. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

Insurance

March 20, 2023, 6:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Ranjeet Escamilla

Plaintiffs

Hurwitz Law PLLC

defendants

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, d/b/a BCBSM

defendant counsels

Dickinson Wright

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation