Brandon C. Hubbard, Nolan J. Moody and Maureen J. Moody from Dickinson Wright have stepped in as defense counsel to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The case was filed Feb. 2 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Hurwitz Law on behalf of a systems administrator, who was allegedly denied a religious exemption from the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Linda V. Parker, is 2:23-cv-10279, Escamilla v. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.
Insurance
March 20, 2023, 6:26 AM