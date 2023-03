Who Got The Work

J. Mark Kressenberg of Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons has entered an appearance for AmGuard Insurance Company in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit arising from Winter Storm Uri. The case was filed Jan. 24 in Texas Southern District Court by Brasher Law Firm on behalf of Maura Luz Escalante Mejia and Jose Ismael Quintanilla. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge, is 4:23-cv-00249, Escalante Mejia v. AmGuard Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 13, 2023, 5:24 AM