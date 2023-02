Removed To Federal Court

Pro se defendant Maryam Malik removed a lawsuit to California Central District Court on Wednesday. The suit, over an eviction dispute, was filed by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on behalf of ESA Management LLC. The case is 8:23-cv-00314, ESA Management, LLC v. Maryam Malik et al.

California

February 24, 2023, 8:26 AM