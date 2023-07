Removed To Federal Court - Consumer Debt

Timothy Kaler removed an eviction lawsuit pro se Wednesday in California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on behalf of ESA Management, which seeks nearly $20,000. The case is 3:23-cv-01324, ESA Management, LLC v. Kaler.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 19, 2023, 6:51 PM

Plaintiffs

ESA Management, LLC

Plaintiffs

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

defendants

Timothy Kaler

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation