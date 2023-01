New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Life360, which offers a geolocation app for families, was hit with a digital privacy class action on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher, accuses the defendant of providing users' location data to third parties without consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00168, E.S. v. Life360 Inc.

Internet & Social Media

January 12, 2023, 8:09 PM