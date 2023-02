Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Litchfield Cavo removed a product liability lawsuit against Lowe's, Ballymore Co. Inc. and Doc Maintenance Inc. to Florida Southern District Court on Wednesday. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from an allegedly defective drivable power stocker manufactured and maintained by the defendants, was filed by Demesmin & Dover on behalf of Brad Erwig. The case is 0:23-cv-60236, Erwig v. Lowe's Home Centers LLC et al.