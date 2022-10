Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Crowe & Dunlevy on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Insurance and Herb Weaver Insurance Agency Inc. to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, over a disputed property damage claim, was filed by Whitten Burrage; the Marr Law Firm; and Gibbs Armstrong Borochoff Mullican & Hart on behalf of Linda Ervin and Ryan Ervin. The case is 5:22-cv-00935, Ervin v. Herb Weaver Insurance Agency Inc et al.