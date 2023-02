Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Preti Flaherty Beliveau & Pachios on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Sterling Moving and Storage to Connecticut District Court. The suit, over alleged water damage to the plaintiff's property while moving to another residence, was filed by attorney Andrew M. Amendola on behalf of Pamela Ertelt. The case is 3:23-cv-00168, Ertelt v. Sterling Moving and Storage Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

February 10, 2023, 1:00 PM