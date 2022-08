Who Got The Work

Amy J. Adolay and Matthew C. Branic of Krieg DeVault have stepped in to represent Harding Group LLC and Howard Companies LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint, filed June 28 in Indiana Southern District Court by attorney Amber K. Boyd on behalf of Nicole Ertel, pursues sexual harassment claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker, is 1:22-cv-01285, Ertel v. Harding Group, LLC et al.

Business Services

August 12, 2022, 7:29 AM