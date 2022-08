New Suit - Contract

Hanover Insurance and Northview Enterprises were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Tuesday in Indiana Northern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for subcontracting work, was brought by attorney Forrest Bowman III on behalf of Ertel Roofing Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00279, Ertel Roofing Inc. v. Northview Enterprises Inc. et al.

Insurance

August 23, 2022, 2:44 PM