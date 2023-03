News From Law.com

The Idaho Supreme court ruled to vacate a jury verdict in a district court in favor of the plaintiff's, a married couple who alleged claims of medical malpractice and negligence after North Idaho Day Surgery lost the plaintiff's removed lymph node. The plaintiff's wife also filed a claim for loss of consortium. The court remanded the case, assigning a new judge to the matter.

Idaho

March 02, 2023, 10:32 AM