Removed To Federal Court

Davis Wright Tremaine removed an employment class action against CommonSpirit Health Wednesday to Oregon District Court. The suit, filed by Bennett Hartman LLP, concerns repayment of wages and other benefits allegedly owed as a result of a time and attendance system outage. The case is 6:23-cv-00580, Ernst et al v. CommonSpirit Health.

Health Care

April 19, 2023, 6:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Amanda Smith

Daniel Sokol

Jennifer Najera

Larae Ernst

Plaintiffs

Bennett Hartman, LLP

defendants

CommonSpirit Health

defendant counsels

Davis Wright Tremaine

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination