Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Friday removed a lawsuit against Cotton Commercial USA Inc. and WeatherShield Roofing LLC to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The court action contends the defendants failed to properly remove roofing materials from restoration work done following Hurricane Ida, resulting in property damage. The suit was filed by Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert on behalf of Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority and New Orleans Public Facility Management Inc. The case is 2:23-cv-00705, Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority et al v. Cotton Commercial USA, Inc. et al.

Government

February 24, 2023, 7:02 PM