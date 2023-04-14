Who Got The Work

JonVieve D. Hill of Fisher & Phillips has stepped in to represent FedEX in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was filed Feb. 28 in Georgia Northern District Court by Barrett & Farahany on behalf of a former field line maintenance technician who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after his accommodation request was denied. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard W. Story, is 2:23-cv-00037, Erkard v. Federal Express Corporation.

Transportation & Logistics

April 14, 2023, 8:26 AM

Brian Erkard

Barrett Farahany

Federal Express Corporation

Fisher & Phillips

Federal Express Corporation

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA