Who Got The Work

Stacey L. Pitcher of Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel has entered an appearance for Rubin-Lobo in a pending website accessibility class action. The action, filed Feb. 9 in New York Eastern District Court by Mars Khaimov Law, contends that the defendant's website is inaccessible to screen readers and denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ramon E. Reyes Jr., is 1:24-cv-01041, Erkan v. Rubin-Lobo, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

March 25, 2024, 12:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Nihal Erkan

Plaintiffs

Mars Khaimov

defendants

Rubin-Lobo, LLC

defendant counsels

Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA