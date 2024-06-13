Who Got The Work

Seyfarth Shaw partner John W. Egan has entered an appearance for Extra Space Storage, a real estate investment trust focused on self-storage properties, in a pending website accessibility class action over alleged violations of the ADA. The court action, filed April 29 in New York Eastern District Court by Mars Khaimov Law, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto, is 1:24-cv-03168, Erkan v. Extra Space Storage, Inc.

Real Estate

June 13, 2024, 2:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Nihal Erkan

Plaintiffs

Mars Khaimov

defendants

Extra Space Storage, Inc.

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA