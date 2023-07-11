Erin Ziaja of NFP Corp. on Striking a Balance Between an Ana...

News From Law.com

The Litigation Daily this morning sits down with Erin Ziaja, the senior vice president and associate general counsel at insurance brokerage NFP Corp., who is based in Austin, Texas. '"As lawyers, and particularly as litigators, we really value analytics: Hyper-analytical thought processes, really valuing logic," Ziaja says. "Sometimes that can weigh on those gut reactions and feelings that we all have—or it can cause you to think through and explain away things because we're always problem-solving and solution-reaching."

July 11, 2023, 7:30 AM

