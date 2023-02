Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Burr & Forman and Wooton Hoy LLC on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Davis Building Group to Alabama Northern District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by attorney Al Jones on behalf of Stanley Terrell Ervin. The case is 5:23-cv-00193, Erin v. Davis Building Group LLC.

Construction & Engineering

February 15, 2023, 7:30 PM