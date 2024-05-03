Who Got The Work

Kirkland & Ellis partner Michael J. Shipley has entered an appearance for Crown Laboratories in a pending consumer class action. The suit, filed March 19 in California Central District Court by Kopelowitz Ostrow, alleges that Crown's acne treatment PanOxyl products contain harmful levels of benzoyl peroxide or 'BPO,' which degrades over time into the carcinogenic compound benzene. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James V. Selna, is 8:24-cv-00573, Erin Del Toro et al v. Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 03, 2024, 2:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Erin Del Toro

Louisa Romo

Plaintiffs

Kopelowitz Ostrow

defendants

Crown Laboratories, Inc.

defendant counsels

Kirkland & Ellis

Limandri And Jonna LLP

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct