Kirkland & Ellis partner Michael J. Shipley has entered an appearance for Crown Laboratories in a pending consumer class action. The suit, filed March 19 in California Central District Court by Kopelowitz Ostrow, alleges that Crown's acne treatment PanOxyl products contain harmful levels of benzoyl peroxide or 'BPO,' which degrades over time into the carcinogenic compound benzene. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James V. Selna, is 8:24-cv-00573, Erin Del Toro et al v. Crown Laboratories, Inc.
Retail & Consumer Goods
May 03, 2024, 2:03 PM