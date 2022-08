Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Booth LLP on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, a truckload shipping carrier, to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Mosley & Associates on behalf of truck driver trainee who claims that he was wrongfully denied employment based on disability. The case is 5:22-cv-01499, Erik Ruiz Ortiz v. Swift Transportation Co of Arizona LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

August 27, 2022, 1:20 PM